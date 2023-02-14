Harper's Trail winery, Kamloops' first, listed for sale as owners plan retirement

Photo: Harper's Trail

The winery that calls itself Kamloops’ first is up for sale — but the asking price is a secret.

Harper’s Trail owners Ed and Vicki Collett are retiring and celebrating their final vintage.

“To have realized our vision of opening a winery and growing premium grapes in the Thompson Valley is a dream come true,” Ed Collett said in a news release.

“Despite the hard work and challenges along the way, we wouldn’t change a thing. It took a lot of courage to be the first to step up in a new wine region, but to see the Thompson Valley wine industry emerge and grow into what it is now — an official wine appellation — has been, and continues to be, beyond gratifying.”

The Colletts purchased their Shuswap Road property in 2007 and planted their first grapes the following year. Harper’s Trail opened in 2012.

Since then, the winery has grown to produce 5,000 cases per year from its 25-plus acres.

“In the creation of Harper’s Trail, the Colletts have been instrumental in the development and credibility of the Thompson Valley wine region,” Kamloops Winery Association executive director Trish Morelli said in a statement.

“They have proven to the wine world the quality of wines coming from this region and have helped to put the Kamloops Thompson Valley on the map. This is the legacy they leave.”

The winery is listed for sale with Cushman Wakefield.

Listing agent Blake Gozda told Castanet Kamloops the Colletts do not want to disclose the asking price.

“The clients’ request is that if there are interested parties, they are to reach out to us,” he said.

The Colletts plan to open the winery to visitors in May for a final month of tasting-room operations.