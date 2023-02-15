Appeals court upholds sentence for sex offender who was looking for a break

Photo: Glacier Media

B.C.’s highest court has dismissed the appeal of a Kamloops-area sex offender who asked for a break on his prison sentence because the offence took place decades ago.

The man, who cannot be identified under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the victim, is a repeat sex offender with a criminal record spanning more than 40 years.

He was convicted following trial in 2019 on one count of indecently assaulting another male person over a four-year period in the 1970s.

Following a lengthy delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the man was sentenced to four years in federal prison in 2021. The Crown had been seeking a sentence in the range of eight to 10 years.

The offender was in his 20s when the offences took place. Court heard he would routinely sexually assault a young family member. The victim was between seven and 11 at the time.

The offences came to light 40 years later.

The man appealed his four-year sentence in a hearing last month. His lawyer argued that the sentence should not reflect the “upward shift” seen in sentencing for sex crimes in the wake of a 2020 Supreme Court of Canada decision.

A three-judge B.C. Court of Appeal panel did not buy that argument.

“It would be contrary to justice and to ‘society’s deepened understanding of the wrongfulness and harmfulness of sexual violence against children and the far-reaching and ongoing harm that it causes’ to use the moral, social and legal standards at the time of the offence uninformed by these considerations at the time of sentencing,” Chief Justice Robert James Bauman wrote on behalf of the panel.

The man was previously convicted of six counts of gross indecency in 1981, one count of indecent exposure in 1992 and two counts of indecent exposure in 2014.