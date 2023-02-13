Tk'emlups, RCMP team up to host information session on illicit drugs

Photo: Tk'emlups te Secwepemc

Police and Tk’emlups band officials will hold an information session this week on dangers and trends in illicit drugs.

The meeting is slated to take place at 5 p.m. Thursday at the assembly hall inside Chief Louis Centre on the Tk’emlups reserve.

In addition to trends and dangers, the recent decriminalization of drugs in B.C. will also be addressed.

An officer from the Kamloops RCMP detachment’s targeted enforcement team is expected to be on hand to present information and answer questions.