Union takes credit after local Sephora workers prompt change to 'unfair' policy

Popular cosmetics retailer Sephora is changing its policy for staff bag checks following concerns raised by unionized employees at the company’s Kamloops store.

Sephora workers are required to undergo bag checks following each shift, which is common in retail work.

At Sephora, staffers were not being paid for time between the end of their shift and the completion of their bag check — sometimes waiting as long as 30 minutes.

The company will now pay its workers nationwide for time spent waiting for bag checks. The change took effect last week.

According to UFCW 1518, the union representing Kamloops Sephora workers, the policy change came about after concerns raised by unionized staff at the Aberdeen Mall store.

“We’re very proud of our members for voicing their concern,” UFCW 1518 President Kim Novak said in a news release.

“As their union, we’ve heard from our members of situations where they were waiting up to 30 minutes for a bag check after they had clocked out. They weren’t getting paid for this time, even though they were still under the employer’s watch.”

Novak called the previous policy “unfair.”

The Aberdeen Mall store is the only unionized Sephora shop in North America. Novak credited the unionized workers for impacting change.

“We have no doubt that the improved bag check policy is the result of our members unionizing and raising their voices,” she said.

Workers at the Kamloops Sephora voted to unionize last summer. They are in bargaining with the company looking to secure their first collective agreement.