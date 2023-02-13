Watchdog finds 'negligence' on part of Mountie, stops short of recommending charges

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops Mountie was “negligent” in failing to check on a man found slumped over last year near Northills Centre who was later found to be dead, but B.C.’s police watchdog says there is not enough evidence to proceed with charge recommendations.

The Independent Investigations Office released a report on Monday following its probe of a June 28 incident at the North Shore transit exchange.

According to the report, a witness approached an RCMP officer at a gas station near the bus loop at about 5:30 p.m. after seeing two men slumped over nearby. The witness asked the Mountie to check on the men and the officer gave assurances that he would.

The witness then watched as the officer drove away in the opposite direction.

One of the two men slumped over was found dead about 90 minutes later, the result of a fentanyl overdose. First responders said it appeared the man had been dead for some time.

IIO investigators looked at video evidence from the gas station and passing transit buses to determine whether the man’s death could have been prevented if the Mountie had intervened.

Agency director Ronald MacDonald said in Monday’s report that “there was a measure of negligence” in the officer’s failure to act on the tip, but that doesn’t mean he committed an offence.

“In essence, the question to be answered is if [the Mountie] had gone to help the [slumped over man], could that have saved [his] life?” MacDonald wrote.

“In this case, the evidence does not establish whether earlier action by [the officer] would have made any difference in the eventual outcome.”

According to the report, video evidence showed the deceased had slumped into the position in which he was observed at about 5 p.m.

“There is no eyewitness or expert medical evidence to assist in a determination of when he died, or at what time medical interventions might have saved his life,” MacDonald wrote.

“That means there is no way to know whether [the Mountie’s] failure to follow up on [the witness’] report did or did not contribute to [the man’s] death.”

The IIO is an arm's-length civilian agency called to investigate any incident in B.C. in which a person suffers death or serious harm as a result of an interaction with police.