Unionized Telus workers hold 'practice picket' after rejecting offer

Dozens of unionized Telus employees held a “practice picket” over the weekend in downtown Kamloops, preparing for the potential of real job action in the weeks or months ahead.

The United Steelworkers Local 1944 picketers were outside the Telus building at 300 St. Paul St. from 11 a.m. to noon on Sunday after rejecting the company's latest offer on Jan. 30.

Jordan Mohle, a Telus technician and picket captain, said approximately 30 people took part in the picket. Mohle said the picketers were current Telus employees, retired workers, allies from the Kamloops and District Labour Council and other steelworkers.

“Today we're here to put some pressure on Telus,” he said.

“Our contract expired in 2021 and, since then, it's been a long bargaining process.”

Bargaining ended after Telus made a “woefully inadequate” final offer, according to Mohle.

“Telus wants concessions — major concessions from us for our pension, for our benefits and wages. Our wages are all but stagnant,” he said.

“We've had wage increases two out of the last seven years and no retroactivity is being offered in this contract and the wage increases going forward look like they're far below the cost of living. ... We’re here to put pressure on them — we want them back at the table, we want a fair contract."

Mohle said Telus employees represented by United Steelworkers Local 1944 rejected Telus’ offer by a two-to-one margin

Donna Hokiro, President of United Steelworkers Local 1944, said workers are looking for "meaningful" increases.

“Ultimately, Telus has come to the bargaining table and they have laid down a myriad of concessions — concessions they don't need at a time when they make more money than they've ever made," she said.

“Ideally, we'd like to have a wage increase that is meaningful and respectful, and with retroactivity — and then, of course, wage increases going forward that are respectful and meaningful for the work that our members do."

United Steelworkers Local 1944 said more practice picketing will take place across Canada every weekend in February.