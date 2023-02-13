Branchflower, mayor of Kamloops in 1990s, remembered by city as 'icon'

Photo: Castanet

Former Kamloops mayor Cliff Branchflower died Saturday at 90.

Branchflower served as mayor of Kamloops from 1991 until 1999, helming the city through the 1993 Canada Summer Games.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops described Branchflower as an “icon.”

Longtime Kamloops councillor Pat Wallace, also 90, died on Saturday, as well.

Both Branchflower and Wallace had been awarded the city’s highest honour — the Freedom of the City. Branchflower received it in 2008 and Wallace in 2019.