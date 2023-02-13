Clark to step down after 13 years as TRU men's basketball coach

Photo: TRU Scott Clark is stepping down as head coach of TRU's men's basketball team.

Longtime Thompson Rivers University WolfPack men’s basketball coach Scott Clark is stepping down from his role, taking on a new job with the university’s athletics department.

Clark is ending his 13th and final season at the helm of the program. He will move into the role of manager of high performance sport.

“The demands of the job as a head coach are hard to meet at this time,” Clark said.

“Just evaluating things moving forward, I don’t have the energies to do the job the way I would like to do the job.”

Clark inherited a losing squad in 2010 and turned the program’s fortunes around. In 2015-16, the ‘Pack won the Explorer Division and earned a berth in the U Sports National Championship, where they lost in the quarter-final.

Clark was named Canada West coach of the year that season.

“I’m extremely proud of all the guys that I’ve been able to coach,” he said.

“I have former players that have gone on to be high school teachers, lawyers, surgeons, police officers, firefighters, businessmen, coaches and athletic administrators. … It’s satisfying to see that I have a lot of former players that have gone on to great things — and I’m not the reason for that success, but I hope that I can share in part of that.”

Clark, who is from Kelowna, was head coach at Simon Fraser University for 15 years before moving to TRU.

His new role will begin on March 1.