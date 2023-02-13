Closure of Overlanders Bridge due to man in mental-health crisis, police say

Photo: Castanet

The Overlanders Bridge was closed for a little more than half an hour on Sunday evening while police dealt with a man experiencing a mental-health crisis.

According to Mounties, officers were called to the area at about 5:40 p.m. and blocked access to the bridge and a portion of Victoria Street West.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said paramedics and firefighters were also at the scene.

“Police were able to calm the man down and safely apprehend him under the Mental Health Act,” she said.

“He was immediately taken to hospital for medical assessment and care.”

The bridge reopened at about 6:20 p.m., Evelyn said.