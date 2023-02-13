Light flurries, winds and periods of clear skies over coming week

Madison Erhardt

Kamloops is expected to have another partially cloudy week, with skies clearing briefly mid-week as temperatures dip.

Light flurries and strong winds are expected early in the week, with overcast skies and warmer temperatures returning by the weekend.

A high of 4 C is predicted on Monday during the day, with 30 km/h winds and a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Monday night will see a low of -8 C with the wind chill and up to five centimetres of snow during the evening.

Tuesday is expected to reach a high of 1 C with sunny and clear skies during the day. A low of -8 C is predicted at night — four degrees below average seasonal temperatures.

Wednesday is forecasted to have a high of 0 C during the day and a low of -4 C during the night, with cloudy periods beginning in the evening.

Thursday will see cloudy skies, with a daytime high of 3 C.

Environment Canada is predicting overcast skies that are expected to continue throughout Friday and over the weekend, with highs remaining between 5 C and 6 C.