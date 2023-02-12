Longtime Kamloops city councillor Patricia Wallace dead at 90

Photo: Brendan Kergin Former Coun. Pat Wallace

A longtime Kamloops city councillor remembered as a "trailblazer" died Saturday at the age of 90.

In total, Pat Wallace spent 31 years in Kamloops council chambers, first being elected in 1980 and returning in 1993.

“Pat Wallace was a unique trailblazer who did so much for Kamloops and never asked for attention. She just kept doing her job, looking out for everyone who lives in Kamloops,” said current Coun. Dale Bass.

Wallace left the city council in 2018 before the municipal election, retiring after seven straight successful bids.

“I would say that what stands out to me for Pat was her humility in everything she did. She didn't look for headlines, she didn't look for pats on the back, she just showed up every day and did the job,” said Bass.

Wallace was awarded the Freedom of the City of Kamloops in 2019, the highest honour a municipality can bestow. She is one of only 28 individuals to receive the accolade.

“My history with her is being just such a wonderful person to talk to … and how unassuming she was. Just a lovely human being,” said Bass.

“Kamloops is a better place because of her.”