Kamloops Film Festival to include Q&As, Oscar nominees, local filmmakers

Photo: Kamloops Film Society

The 27th-annual Kamloops Film Festival will see more than 20 feature films screened next month at the Paramount Theatre — including Canadian, international and Oscar-nominated films.

Opening night on March 2 will see screenings of Outrunners, a comedy-thriller written by Kamloops-born Ken Hagen and filmed locally, as well as Sacred Ground, the story of the conflict between a journalist and an oil company.

Infinity Pool, a horror film about a vacation resort, will be screened on March 3.

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, a Golden Globe-winning and Oscar-nominated film about a British housekeeper, is screening on March 4.

The TNRD Library will also be hosting a Beauty and the Beast sing-along for families, including a themed story-time, photo booth and scavenger hunt on March 4.

Golden Delicious, a coming-of-age drama about an Asian-Canadian teen trying out for a basketball team, will be screened on March 5. Director Jason Karman will be in attendance for a Q&A after the film.

Aftersun will be screening on March 5 and The Whale will be shown on March 6. Both films delve into troubled father-daughter relationships and have been Oscar-nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role — Brendan Fraser in The Whale and Paul Mescal in Aftersun.

The festival will also feature screenings from local filmmakers as part of the Kamloops Independent Short Shorts Film Fest, where local filmmakers can submit their five-minute short films to be screened at the Paramount Theatre on March 5 at 1 p.m.

The festival is slated to wrap on March 11.

For more information about the Kamloops Film Festival, click here.