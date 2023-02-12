Up to 25 cm of snow forecast to fall on Coquihalla overnight

Photo: DriveBC Coquihalla Summit Sunday at noon.

Significant snow is forecast to fall on the Coquihalla Highway overnight.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the notorious stretch of Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt, calling for up to 25 cm of snow.

“A series of disturbances will bring periods of heavy snow to Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Merritt from this evening to Monday night,” Environment Canada states.

“Snow will taper off early Tuesday morning when a ridge of high pressure moves in.”

Webcam images Sunday morning show wet conditions at the Coquihalla Summit, with clear roads. Temperatures are just below freezing at the summit as of noon Sunday.

Flurries are expected at the Okanagan Connector's Pennask Summit overnight, with up to four cm of snow forecast.