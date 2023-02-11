Kamloops RCMP say progress being made on plans to expand Car 40 program

Photo: Castanet

An expansion of the Car 40 program — now called the Integrated Crisis Response Team — is in the works for Kamloops, with a goal to offer increased availability for mental health calls by the end of March.

The initiative sees a psychiatric nurse accompany one or two Mounties in a police cruiser, for calls related to mental health crises.

During Thursday's community and protective services committee meeting, Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley told city councillors the detachment is in the process of selecting another officer to bolster staffing for the program.

“We're in the process of selecting an additional officer with respect to that team, so that we can expand the coverage to seven days a week, 12 hours a day,” Pelley said.

He said Interior Health is also working to provide an additional nurse for the program.

“We really look forward to that, in the upcoming month, to deploying that on the streets,” Pelley said.

According to RCMP statistics, there were 611 mental health-related calls for service during the last quarter of 2022 — up nine per cent when compared to the final few months of 2021.

Pelley said the Integrated Crisis Response Team responded to 149 of these 611 calls.