Kamloops council considering proposal for new marquee welcome sign

Visitors coming to the Tournament Capital for the Memorial Cup in May could be greeted by a new Kamloops marquee welcome sign if city council approves the supplemental budget ask.

The community request is one of 10 supplemental budget items being considered by Kamloops council as 2023 budget talks continue.

The request for a permanent marquee sign was submitted by Tourism Kamloops, Communities in Bloom and the City of Kamloops, with a proposal to split the cost of the project between all three groups.

“The intent of the welcome sign is to create a place-making opportunity for residents and visitors to identify the space as ‘Kamloops’,” read a report prepared for council outlining the budget ask.

“The project is intended to use colours of the letters to convey a feeling of inclusiveness and appreciation for the diversity and beauty of our peoples.”

In the report, the three groups included a photo of a similar sign recently completed in Nanaimo. The sign spells out the name of the city in large, white and blue letters, incorporating several different colours into the final letter.

The report said an exact location for the sign has yet to be determined, but would be constructed in a “high-profile location that best represents Kamloops and the surrounding area.”

The project is estimated to cost $150,000, and would preferably be completed before the Memorial Cup.

“The goal is to have the sign constructed and ready for the arrival of the hockey world on May 24, 2023,” the report said.

Project partners have applied for a $70,000 tourism grant to cover part of the costs. The grant application is expected to be assessed this month.

Communities in Bloom have committed to pitching in $30,000 towards the project, including $20,000 from a committee legacy fund and $10,000 from its horticultural beautification fund.

Tourism Kamloops would also contribute $30,000.

The City of Kamloops is suggesting contributing $20,000 from its gaming reserve. However, if the tourism grant application is not successful, the city will need to make up the balance, increasing its contribution to $90,000.

The proposal will be discussed by mayor and councillors during a committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Kamloops residents can weigh in on all proposed supplemental budget items at a budget meeting at McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre on Feb. 15, or through the city’s Let’s Talk page.