Kamloops council considering request to expand CSO program in 2023

Kamloops council is considering an ask from city staff to expand the community services officer program, increasing the CSO compliment to 30 full time equivalent positions amidst increasing calls for service.

The expansion of the CSO program is one of 10 supplementary budget items up for consideration as 2023 budget talks continue.

According to a report prepared for council, the Community Services division is requesting an increase in staffing by 6.7 full time equivalents, including 4.7 additional CSO's and two additional crew leaders.

“This will give the Community Services Division 30 full time Community Services Officers and four crew leaders to fulfill this critical role in community safety," the report said.

Staff said the department is currently made up of 20 full time and 5.3 part time CSO’s and two crew leaders.

As part of the request, staff are also looking to change the 5.3 existing part time positions to full time, which they say will create additional staff capacity, simplify scheduling and improve recruitment efforts, as most candidates are looking for full-time work.

The report said the division has seen an 80 per cent increase in calls for service from 2018 to 2022. In 2018, bylaws received 9,400 calls for service, and in 2022, there were 17,000 calls.

According to staff, 40 per cent of all calls are requests to handle social issues.

Aside from dealing with street outreach, camp cleanup and garbage and needle pickup, CSO’s also handle parking management, bylaw enforcement and assist police with lower priority calls, scene security and traffic control.

The report notes in 2021, staff proposed adjusting hours of operation to offer extended coverage beyond regular business hours.

“To facilitate staffing CSO's on an extended schedule, additional resources are required,” the report said.

The proposed CSO expansion is estimated to cost $888,000 in 2023 and about $878,000 per year from 2024 to 2027. This includes staffing costs, training, uniforms and personal equipment.

As an alternative, staff proposed adding 2.7 full time equivalent positions and one crew leader in 2023, and two full time equivalent positions and another crew leader in 2024.

This would cost $456,000 in 2023, $885,000 in 2024, and $877,000 annually in following years.

“Social issues continue to become an increasing challenge in the city. Without the extended CSO model, the city will have to rely on security personnel, who cannot affect material change at the street level," the report said.

Council will be discussing the budget items on Tuesday's committee of the whole meeting, and the public has the opportunity to weigh in during an evening budget meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

If this budget ask is approved, staff said recruitment will begin in spring 2023.