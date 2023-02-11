New, modern style restaurant in Aberdeen celebrates grand opening

A new, contemporary restaurant and lounge in Aberdeen is celebrating its grand opening this weekend.

Owner and operator Tarn Ollek said visitors to Katch Craft Kitchen and Bar — located at 1175 Rogers Way in the Best Western Premiere hotel — can expect upscale cocktails, an extensive wine collection and a wide ranging menu.

Ollek said the space underwent renovations over three weeks in January, bringing his vision for a modern-style restaurant and lounge to life.

"So far, people have been loving it,” Ollek said.

“People are surprised that we got [renovations] done so quick, within three weeks. And they weren't expecting it. So when they come, they're like, 'Oh, wow, this could be my new place for meetings, or dinners or lunches.’”

Ollek, who also owns On The Rocks Pub and Grill in Aberdeen, said he was trying to emulate a contemporary lounge concept with Katch's food, drinks and atmosphere, something he believes fills a void in Kamloops.

“I just find that in Kamloops, you're kind of limited in that avenue, where you can go and just be like, 'Oh, I don't want to go to a nightclub, but I just want to go to a cool place, have some great appies, have a glass of wine, and just be in a nice atmosphere.'”

Katch had its soft opening on Jan. 27, but before renovations, the restaurant had been running since late November. Ollek said this gave staff the opportunity to test out its menu.

The restaurant’s head chef is Nigel Szigeti, who comes from downtown Kamloops’ Brownstone.

“I'm very happy with the way our menus turned out,” Ollek said, noting the menus are seafood-based, but with a number of non-seafood options for guests with all tastes.

The menu includes steaks, pasta bowls, poke bowls, lamb, and burgers.

“I was trying to hit up all crowds. In the beginning, when we first opened, it was kind of a limited menu, but I knew that when I wanted to reopen, I wanted people to go and be like, 'Hey, I can go there two, three times a week,’” Ollek said.

Cocktails include a rosemary empress sour and a strawberry mint Moscow mule, and Ollek said they are aiming to have a large wine list.

“Probably 100 wines, ranging in price from $30 all the way up to $1,500,” Ollek said.

Katch is currently offering a weekend lunchtime happy hour, from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

"No one does it over lunch. So we decided to kind of go against the grain,” Ollek said.

Currently, Katch is open for breakfast seven days a week, from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m.

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday the restaurant remains open from 10 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. From Monday to Thursday, the restaurant opens from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.