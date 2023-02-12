Barriere mayor proposes mandatory dash cams in commercial vehicles to stem crashes

Photo: Contributed This was the damage following a collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke last month.

The mayor of Barriere wants to see dash cams in all commercial vehicles following another fatal collision on Highway 5 north of Kamloops, and he says he's sent a letter to Victoria seeking a sit-down with the transportation minister.

Following a deadly crash Thursday on Highway 5 just south of his community, Barriere Mayor Ward Stamer is suggesting all commercial vehicles should have mandatory dash cams to deter unsafe driving and help keep drivers alive.

Stamer stated that the idea came from a local trucking firm.

“When I looked at some of the things that they were doing with mandatory dash cams and tying it in with the now mandatory electronic logs, it only makes sense,” Stamer said.

"I've already talked to the Ministry of Transportation. They talked to CVSE. And if we could get the government on board and say, 'Yeah, this is a really good idea. You know, we could probably maybe offer a 5 per cent discount on your insurance if you guys jump on this thing.' And it wouldn't take that long for [Transportation] Minister [Rob] Fleming to probably put the legislation in place and have it happen."

Stamer said the dash cams could monitor the driving habits of commercial truckers with fines for any drivers who turn off the camera.

“What I'm suggesting is that almost every single incident we've had on our highway in the last three months since the snow fell has been directly resulted with semi traffic," he said.

"It hasn't been logging trucks, it's been transport trucks on our highways. And I'm suggesting that this might be a tool that we can use to maybe monitor some of the unsafe driving habits that's occurring.”

According to Stamer, instances of unsafe driving among commercial truckers has increased in recent years.

“All of us have seen a serious deterioration in some of the levels of experience and professionalism on the highways," he said.

"And I think it's high time that somebody wants to step up and say, yes, we're going to do something about it — we're going to make them accountable.”

Stamer said he would like to see variable speed zones along Highway 5 in problem areas.

“You can't pull them over for speeding, you can't pull them for undue care and attention. Unless they cause an accident, there is nothing the police can do. And I've said this time and time again, this isn't brand new,” Stamer said.

“I want to be able to talk to the Minister himself and say, 'Look, we've got a serious situation here. What can we do in the short term? What can we do in the long term? What can we do right now? Do you have the power to put in slower speed zones in those three areas, for example, where it happened [Thursday]?' We've had two fatalities and an airlift within 12 months, within one mile.”

Stamer said he’s become frustrated with the lack of solutions on the table.

“Nobody seems to want to come to the table and come up with any solutions whatsoever,” he said.

“So that's why we sent the letter to Minister Fleming [Friday] afternoon. And we CC’d [Clearwater] Mayor [Merlin] Blackwell to meet as soon as possible, because I think it's important enough for us to meet face to face, be frank about the situation, look at some of the options short-term, long-term and then work together cohesively with a plan. Because right now it's not working.”