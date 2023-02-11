Tim Hortons raises over $22K for Kamloops YMCA with Smile Cookie Campaign

Photo: Kamloops YMCA

Tim Hortons donated $22,729.71 to the Kamloops YMCA as part of their Smile Cookie campaign.

The campaign, which ran from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25, saw thousands of customers purchase Smile Cookies in Kamloops.

The campaign was initially launched in Ontario in 1996 to raise funds for Hamilton Children’s Hospital.

Since then, the charitable campaign has raised more than $77 million for charities and organizations selected annually by Tim Hortons owners.

Previous recipients of the campaign include hospitals, community care organizations, food banks and schools.