Man arrested for blocking entrance to coffee shop, urinating on building: police

Photo: Castanet
Kamloops police say a man was arrested last weekend after he blocked the entrance of a Victoria Street coffee shop and then urinated on the building.
In a news release, Kamloops Mounties said officers responded to a report of a man attempting to stop people from exiting the building by jamming a door with a pole, throwing things and causing a disturbance before urinating on the building.
The incident occurred on Feb. 4 just after 2 p.m.
According to police, the man was found walking down the street while yelling, holding a shovel and screwdriver.
The man was reportedly arrested and lodged in a cell, then later released without charges.