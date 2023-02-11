Man arrested for blocking entrance to coffee shop, urinating on building: police

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops police say a man was arrested last weekend after he blocked the entrance of a Victoria Street coffee shop and then urinated on the building.

In a news release, Kamloops Mounties said officers responded to a report of a man attempting to stop people from exiting the building by jamming a door with a pole, throwing things and causing a disturbance before urinating on the building.

The incident occurred on Feb. 4 just after 2 p.m.

According to police, the man was found walking down the street while yelling, holding a shovel and screwdriver.

The man was reportedly arrested and lodged in a cell, then later released without charges.