Vehicle owner interrupts would-be thief, chases him away: RCMP

Photo: Castanet

A suspect was arrested last weekend after an attempted vehicle theft was interrupted, police say.

Mounties said they were called to an address in the 2900-block of Bank Road in Westsyde at about 7:45 a.m. on Saturday for a report of an attempted theft of a vehicle.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the owner of a vehicle interrupted a would-be thief and followed the man as he fled on foot.

Evelyn said an officer located the suspect, who resisted arrest and was pepper-sprayed before being taken into custody.

The man was later released with conditions and a court date pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.