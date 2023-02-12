Kamloops Symphony to play concert with Sarah Slean for International Women’s Day

Photo: Kamloops Symphony Sarah Slean

As part of their Kelson Group Pops series, the Kamloops Symphony’s next concert at Sagebrush Theatre will be alongside four-time Juno nominee Sarah Slean.

An Evening with Sarah Slean will be performed on March 10 and March 11 at 7:30 p.m. as a celebration of International Women’s Day, and will feature Slean’s original music as well as a handful of songs by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Joni Mitchell.

"We are thrilled to be working with such a versatile and powerhouse of an artist,” said Daniel Mills, KSO executive director.

“To be able to share her incredible talent with Kamloops and the community — while both showcasing her original songs and paying homage to those of Canadian Legend Joni Mitchell — is a real privilege."

Over her 25-year career, Slean has released 11 albums since being signed to Atlantic/Warner Records at 19. Slean has also published two volumes of poetry, penned two string quartets, held numerous exhibitions for her paintings, starred in short films and a movie musical, garnering two Gemini Award Nominations.

She composes the orchestra arrangements for her own music as well as for her pop colleagues, and her recent collaborative recording with the Symphony of Nova Scotia was nominated for an East Coast Music Award and a Juno Award.

Tickets are $49.99 or $44.99 for Seniors, $10 for youths under 19 and $15 for KSOundcheck members. They are available at the Kamloops Live! Box Office.