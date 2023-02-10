Mounties on patrol next week looking for random acts of kindness

Photo: Kamloops RCMP

Kamloops Mounties will be patrolling downtown next week in search of random acts of kindness.

The Kamloops RCMP crime prevention unit and volunteers are looking for citizens who incorporate good citizenship into their everyday routines, and they will be in the downtown core in support of Random Acts of Kindness Day on Feb. 17.

“In recognition of that kindness and to help spread some positivity, our team will be handing out small gifts to say thank you and to deliver some random kindness of our own,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said in a news release.

Random Acts of Kindness Day is intended to recognize the everyday things people do to make a difference and brighten someone’s day.

More information on volunteering is available at kamloops.ca.