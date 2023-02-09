City-wide Scrabble champion will be crowned next week at fundraiser tournament

Are you looking to put your Scrabble skills to the test?
If so, the Kamloops Kiwanis Scrabble Tournament is making its long-awaited return after a two-year pandemic hiatus.
The tournament will take place on Feb. 15 at Desert Gardens. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and play gets underway at 7 p.m.
The winner will receive a one-night staycation at the Best Western Plus Kamloops Hotel.
Organizers say more prizes might be added depending on turnout.
Entry is $25 and participants can pay with cash or cheque at the door.
Those looking to take part are asked to register online.
The event is a fundraiser, with proceeds going to the Kamloops Festival of the Performing Arts and Kiwanis projects.
For more information, call 250-374-2316.