Security guard accused in caught-on-camera assault trying to subpoena former boss

Photo: Castanet

A downtown Kamloops security guard who appeared to be caught on camera in 2021 kicking a homeless man says he’s having no luck trying to subpoena his former boss with his assault trial fast approaching.

Richard Eldridge, 56, appeared briefly in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday, where he explained his dilemma to a judge.

Eldridge, who is self-represented, is charged with one count of assault stemming from an alleged March 22, 2021 altercation near the corner of First Avenue and Lansdowne Street.

His trial is slated for March 1.

In court Thursday, Eldridge said he is trying to subpoena one of his former colleagues at Lapper Security, as well as company owner Ed LaPierre. He said he’s also trying to obtain records from the company, including his reports from the day of the alleged assault.

“I can’t get subpoenas for records or witnesses,” he said, adding LaPierre won’t return his calls.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Marianne Armstrong told Eldridge what he had to do to get subpoenas issued through the court registry. He said he would follow her advice.

LaPierre appeared to have Eldridge’s back in the days after the altercation that landed him in court.

Eldridge, however, said he was fired not long after the incident.

He is due back in court on Feb. 16 to update his situation.