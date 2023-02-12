Man who pulled knife on worker in busy grocery store says he's done with crime

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man who pulled a knife on a security guard while stealing makeup from a busy Sahali grocery store has been sentenced to 150 days time served.

Parmvir Singh Nagra, 28, was sentenced in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday. He was charged with robbery following an incident at the Real Canadian Superstore last summer but pleaded guilty to the lesser included offence of theft under $5,000, as well as one count of breach.

Court heard a loss-prevention officer confronted Nagra inside the store after watching him conceal cosmetics on Aug. 9.

“When the loss-prevention officer approached Mr. Nagra, he brandished a small X-Acto-type knife,” Crown prosecutor Tim Livingston said in court.

The employee backed away and Nagra left the store with the stolen makeup. When police located him a short time later, he briefly attempted to flee before giving himself up.

Livingston said the stolen cosmetics were recovered. The items were worth a combined $190.

“These were not items for personal use,” Livingston said. “They were mostly cosmetics and undoubtedly for resale.”

Nagra was released on bail but arrested again a few weeks later after he missed his curfew. He has been in custody since Aug. 24.

Nagra has a lengthy criminal record including previous theft convictions and 16 prior convictions for breach.

“He struggles with addiction and he also struggles with complying with orders the court puts him on,” Livingston said.

Articled student Kyle Komarynsky, who was representing Nagra, said the man is looking to turn the page.

“He wants to get his life back on track,” he said. "His time in jail has allowed him to mature.”

Nagra said the same. He told court he was doing well before a relapse last year, prior to the incident at Superstore.

“I just don’t want to come to jail anymore,” he said. "I don’t want to do crime anymore.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Marianne Armstrong commended Nagra for the progress he appears to have made in recent months while behind bars.

"You can understand how terrifying that this event was,” she said. "Hopefully you’ve put that chapter behind you and you’re not going to be tempted to engage in that kind of behaviour again.”

Armstrong sentenced Nagra to 150 days time served and placed him on a year-long probation order with conditions barring him from possessing weapons and visiting Superstore.