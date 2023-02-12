Province of B.C. sues Edmonton trucker for single-vehicle crash on Highway 1

Photo: Castanet

An Edmonton-based trucker who crashed into a solar-powered flashing light on Highway 1 east of Kamloops is being sued by the B.C. government for more than $30,000.

Victoria has filed a notice of claim in Kamloops small claims court seeking $31,076.38 from Charnjeet Singh.

According to the document, Singh was driving a transport truck on Highway 1 in the Hoffman’s Bluff area on July 12, 2020, when he hit a crash attenuator and a solar-powered flashing light.

The province accuses Singh of negligence.

“Singh failed to exercise the standard of care of a reasonable person in the circumstances in the collision,” the claim reads.

Once he has been served, Singh will have 30 days to reply.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.