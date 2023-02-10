City hosting information session ahead of 2023 budget

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops residents are invited to attend an information session next week to talk about the 2023 provisional budget with City of Kamloops staff and council members.

The budget information session is being held on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre, giving attendees the opportunity to learn about and discuss this year’s budget and the city's five-year financial plan.

The meeting will be held from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said the 2023 provisional budget includes a property tax increase of 5.6 per cent.

“This figure represents the cost of providing the same services at the same levels as last year while considering new items already approved by council and changes to regulations, contracts and rates outside of the city’s control,” the city said.

Ten additional supplementary budget items — business cases representing a change to the level of a currently provided service, or offering something completely new — will be presented at the information session.

“Six of the supplemental budget items are requests from city departments ,and the remaining four are being presented on behalf of community organizations,” the city statement said.

“They cover a range of topics from staffing increases to key infrastructure improvements to investments in research to streetscape beautification.”

The supplemental budget items were published Friday on the City of Kamloops website.

A survey will also be available to help council weigh budget decisions.

Public input on the city’s budget will be collected until Thursday, March 2.