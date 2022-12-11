Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm reopened overnight

Photo: Pixabay

UPDATE: 6:20 a.m.

Highway 1 near Tappen reopened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning, following a crash Saturday evening.

ORIGINAL: 9:05 p.m.

Highway 1 is closed in both directions west of Salmon Arm on Saturday night.

According to DriveBC, a multi-vehicle collision has closed Highway 1 between Balmoral Road and White Creek, about six kilometres west of Tappen.

The agency said a detour is not available and an assessment is underway.

Drivers are being told to watch out for traffic control.

Castanet will reach out to DriveBC for comment.