202907
202801
Kamloops  

Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm reopened overnight

Hwy. 1 reopened overnight

- | Story: 400984

UPDATE: 6:20 a.m.

Highway 1 near Tappen reopened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning, following a crash Saturday evening.

ORIGINAL: 9:05 p.m.

Highway 1 is closed in both directions west of Salmon Arm on Saturday night.

According to DriveBC, a multi-vehicle collision has closed Highway 1 between Balmoral Road and White Creek, about six kilometres west of Tappen.

The agency said a detour is not available and an assessment is underway.

Drivers are being told to watch out for traffic control.

Castanet will reach out to DriveBC for comment.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kamloops News

203518