Three guns stolen from vehicle parked downtown, police say

Three guns were stolen from a vehicle parked in a downtown lot last weekend, police say.

According to Mounties, officers received a report of a theft in a parking lot on Fifth Avenue on Dec. 4. The vehicle’s owner said a window was left slightly open and three guns were stolen from his vehicle sometime the previous night.

“The owner was warned about ensuring their firearms were stored in a secure area in the future,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Evelyn said a grey Chevrolet pickup truck with B.C. plate KR7969 was stolen from the same parking lot around the same time. She said it’s unknown whether the thefts are related.

“The truck is described as having two different side mirrors and damage to the rear right fender,” Evelyn said.

Anyone with information about either incident can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.