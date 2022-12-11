Proposed school site expansion in Pineview heads to public hearing

Photo: Station One Architects Plans for a proposed elementary school in Pineview Valley include a two-storey school and a sports field.

A proposal from School District 73 that seeks to add nearly a hectare of land to the site of a future elementary school between Pineview Valley and Aberdeen will go to public hearing next week.

SD73’s proposal looks to add 0.88 hectares of land to the east and south sides of the future school site. If approved, the addition would expand the site from 2.28 hectares to 3.16 hectares.

The school district intends to purchase the land to expand the site.

Plans for the site include a two-storey elementary school, two playground areas, two outdoor basketball courts and a sports field.

B.C.’s Ministry of Education announced support for the project last year.

City staff have said an eastward extension of Copperhead Drive to the school site is planned for 2024, and SD73 has indicated construction of the school is slated to begin in the same year.

It is anticipated the school will serve the neighbourhoods of Pineview Valley and Aberdeen, along with Pacific Way elementary and Aberdeen elementary.

According to Kamplan, the City of Kamloops’ official community plan, it’s expected that nearly half of the city’s growth through 2039 will be concentrated in the southwest part of the city.

The public hearing will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at city hall, 7 Victoria St. West.