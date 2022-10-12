State-of-the-art TRU early childcare facility now open for students, kids

Sydney Chisholm

Thompson Rivers University’s highly anticipated Early Childhood Education Centre opened its doors on Tuesday, creating a new space for childcare, research and students.

Yamin Dean, dean of TRU’s faculty of education and social work, said Tuesday was a big day for the university.

“This is so big for our school, as well as for our faculty,” Dean said.

"To house research and teaching and actual care of children all in the same building really demonstrates how we are providing our students and our faculty with hands on practice, and active learning opportunities.”

Currently, the childcare centre has 76 spaces — the same number as the previous location — but, according to TRU, the new space will allow the university to open 37 new spots in the new year, given the facility is able to hire more educators.

“There's a huge shortage across the province,” Marian Hardy, from the Cariboo Child Care Society, told Castanet Kamloops.

“So we're hoping we can attract more staff to come work here, especially in this wonderful facility that encompasses ECE [early childhood education] training and research at the same time.”

Hardy hopes the new building will attract new students to TRU’s ECE program, leading to more workers in the field.

“It's a vicious circle," she said.

"If there's not enough educators, we can't get more spaces. So right now, there's big recruitment drive on, I think all across town all across the province."

According to Dean, since announcing the upgraded space, enrolment in early education at TRU has gone up 40 per cent.

“We don't have enough space for all our students now. There's so so much interest from the student population, and I think in early childhood education as a profession as well,” Dean said.

“People are just starting to really understand how important those early years are, and what a strong foundation can do for the rest of a person's life — not just those first few years, but basically forever.”

MLA Katrina Chen, Minister of State for Child Care, attended the building's opening on Tuesday. She said the new facility on TRU's campus is a step in the right direction for affordable child care in the province.

“The goal is, childcare should not be a luxury, it should not be a nice to have, it should be something that parents at every family can count on,” Chen said.

“Affordable, high quality childcare should be a core services that every family has access to.”

According to Chen, in the coming months the province will be more than doubling the number of $10-a-day child care spaces. Starting Dec. 1, she said, many parents not in the $10-a-day program will see fee reductions through their child care centres.

“Parents across the B.C. community will see a huge reduction in their fees, big savings for families,” Chen said.

“And then at the same time, we're more than doubling the $10-a-day site and that is ongoing right now. We already have quite a few centres being approved and more parents are hearing the good news now.”