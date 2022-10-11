Police dog helps nab suspect after Sahali robbery, Mounties say

Photo: Castanet Staff

A police dog helped track down and arrest a suspect following an alleged robbery in Sahali on Friday, Mounties say.

Police said they were called to a business in the 700-block of Summit Drive just after 5 p.m. on Friday for a report of a man who pulled a weapon on an employee after allegedly stealing a number of items.

“With the assistance of the police dog service unit, officers located a suspect nearby and took him into custody without issue,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“He was held for a weekend bail hearing and remanded until his next court appearance, scheduled for sometime today.”

Justin Wade Worthington, 42, is facing one count each of robbery, possession of a weapon, a flashlight, for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.