Cantabile Singers of Kamloops to hold 12th annual Remembrance Day performance

Photo: Pexels

A Remembrance Day choral performance from the Cantabile Singers of Kamloops aims to grieve those lost to war and conflict and instil a sense of hope for the future.

The choir will begin its 30th season with its 12th annual Remembrance Day concert, titled In Remembrance.

In a news release, Ryan Noakes, music director for the choir, said Remembrance Day is important for many in the community.

“Whether you were affected through service or living in an area impacted by conflict, or you know someone has been or currently is in active service or living through conflict, Remembrance Day can be a very emotional day for many of us,” Noakes said.

“It is a unique privilege for us to be a part of people’s observance of this meaningful day.”

The Cantabile Singers will perform choral selections ranging from music written in the 16th century to gospel spirituals.

The choir will also premiere a performance of the wartime poem In Flanders Fields, composed by Noakes in 2019.

“The first half of the concert will be dedicated to musical expressions of grief for those who are no longer with us, shifting to a sense of hope for the future in the second half,” said a statement from the Cantabile Singers.

The concert will be held on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church.

Tickets for the performance are $15 for adults and $10 for youth under 19 when purchased online.

Tickets sold at the door will be $20 for adults and $15 for youth.