Mustard Seed Kamloops welcomes first guests to new 12-bed women's shelter

A new shelter for women experiencing homelessness has opened at the Mustard Seed in downtown Kamloops.

The shelter — called Harbour House, a nod to the facility's goal to be a safe space for all women — welcomed its first guests on Tuesday afternoon.

Katie Hutchins, manager of administration for the Mustard Seed, said Harbour House will help provide women with a space to rest for as long as they need while they determine next steps — including finding permanent housing, a recovery program or working on other goals.

“We have a lot of shelters that are co-ed in our community, which is great and definitely fills a need. But if you're an individual who's fleeing a domestic abuse situation and you are asked to lay down beside someone of the opposite gender, it can be really challenging for you — and it might not be a safe space for you, and you might not be able to get the rest that you actually need,” Hutchins said.

“Having that space where people can actually just focus and their needs are being met, like we have our shower facility, laundry here, so all of those basic things that a lot of us don't think a lot about are being met. Then that person can start thinking, 'OK, what's the next step’.”

According to the Mustard Seed, the shelter is open to all women, including transgender women, non-binary and two-spirit people.

The 12-bed shared-living facility is housed in a bright, newly renovated space in the basement of the Mustard Seed, located at 181 West Victoria St.

The fully accessible shelter will be open 24/7 year-round, and includes a shared washroom facility with showers and laundry services.

The beds are separated from each other with dividers. Care packages with personal hygiene products and slippers are included for each guest. Colourful paintings donated by an artist have been hung up on the walls.

Hutchins said there are a total of 12 staff members who will be involved with the shelter, with two staff members working each shift.

Hutchins said many Mustard Seed staff are passionate about caring for vulnerable women in particular, and identified a woman-only shelter as a need in Kamloops.

“There are some other really great services in Kamloops. But often because there are minimal services, they're overwhelmed, and they don't have enough space. They don't have the time. So we just wanted to have a safe space for people to come and stay while they're waiting to get into that spot or to get that appointment,” Hutchins said.

She said women who come to the shelter will have a 30 to 40 minute conversation with a staff member who will assess individual needs.

Women will be connected with the Mustard Seed’s advocates and staff from the wellness centre.

“Advocates can assess their needs from there, they can decide if they need their birth certificate, if they need ID so they can apply for something, the advocates can help them do all those things. If there's something the advocates can't do, they can connect them beyond us to other agencies,” Hutchins said.

Brooke Baird, health and wellness supervisor, said shelter staff will help connect women with the Mustard Seed’s wellness clinic team members who can help them with longer-term goals.

“Whether it's housing, whether it's long term treatment, or whatever it is. … Maybe they want to start trying to get visits with their kids again, we can work on all that stuff as they're ready,” she said.

Baird said supports are based on the individual’s needs, and involve emotional support as well.

“Having as many people as possible in their corner, I think, is going to be good — and hopefully help them toward success, whatever that looks like for them.”

Hutchins said the shelter will start by admitting two to three people each day until they reach their 12 person capacity, a gradual transition for guests and staff.

“We want to make sure we do it with care, and that we're focusing on the individuals,” Hutchins said.

According to the Mustard Seed, BC Housing has provided $250,000 in funding for renovations, and will provide $620,000 in annual operational funding.

Dawn Himer, supportive housing advisor for BC Housing, said the shelter is an exciting opportunity, noting there are very few services like this available in the Interior.

“This need for service I think will be continued to be identified. And hopefully, it's something that we might be able to expand on as well,” Himer said.