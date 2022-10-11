Injured man taken away in ambulance after collision at busy North Shore intersection

Photo: Tim Petruk Police, Kamloops Fire Rescue crews and paramedics were at Fortune Drive and Seventh Avenue over the noon hour on Tuesday after a pedestrian was struck.

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision Tuesday in a busy North Kamloops intersection.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Seventh Street and Fortune Drive at about 12:30 p.m. for a report of a crash.

BC Ambulance paramedics, Kamloops Fire Rescue crews and police could be seen at the scene. An injured pedestrian was taken away by an ambulance.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the injured pedestrian, a man, suffered serious injuries.

Vehicles travelling northbound on Fortune Drive are being rerouted around the scene.