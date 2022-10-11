TNRL offers free smoke detectors, CO2 alarms as part of Fire Prevention Week

Photo: Contributed

Smoke detectors and CO2 alarms will be available this week for free from the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library in recognition of Fire Prevention Week.

According to the TNRD, community members can pick up an alarm and find additional information about fire safety at any TNRL branch. Alarms are available while quantities last.

“Today’s homes burn faster than ever,” Jeremy Denny, TNRD fire prevention officer, said in a news release.

“You may have as little as two minutes, or even less, to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning.”

Denny said the TNRD also recommends having a home safety plan in place, installing alarms inside each bedroom and on every floor, knowing multiple egress routes, establishing an outside meeting place in case of emergency and practicing fire drills twice per year.