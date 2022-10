Photo: Contributed

Smoke has been seen blowing in the hills west of Kamloops, but there's no word yet on the cause.

While the source of the smoke is not known, a new fire was reported Monday near Lilloolet.

Smoke has been reported in Brocklehurst and west of the city.

Castanet has reached out to the BCWS and Kamloops Fire Rescue to inquire about the cause of the smoke.