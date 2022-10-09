Body of woman missing near Merritt has been found

Photo: RCMP

A 22-year-old woman who had been missing for more than a week has been found dead.

Jacqueline McDermott was last seen on Sept. 30 after she attended a yoga retreat in Merritt, but left after a short time there.

Her vehicle was found on Highway 97C between Merritt and Logan Lake, and police and search and rescue crews spent days looking for her.

Sunday morning, a woman posted in the Facebook group that had been created to help find her, to say that McDermott's body had been found.

“Thank you for the outpouring of support we have received in our search for Jaqui. We are devastated to report that her body was found yesterday after exhaustive searches by the B.C. Search and Rescue teams,” the post states.

“Our hearts are forever shattered. Please respect our privacy as we learn how to live in a world without her. Please keep her in your hearts.”

Police do not believe criminality was involved in her death.