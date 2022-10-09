Online ticket sales for Habitat for Humanity Kamloops classic car raffle close Sunday

Photo: Habitat for Humanity Kamloops This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is up for grabs in this year's Habitat for Humanity Kamloops classic car raffle.

Online ticket sales for the Habitat for Humanity Kamloops classic car raffle close on Sunday night.

Tickets for the raffle cost $25 and give you a chance to win a red 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS convertible.

Habitat for Humanity Kamloops is a non-profit housing organization serving Kamloops and communities in the Thompson-Nicola, Columbia-Shuswap, Cariboo and Fraser-Fort George regions of British Columbia to provide safe, decent, affordable housing.

Proceeds of the charity raffle will support Habitat for Humanity Kamloops and its mission to build affordable housing for seniors, veterans and families throughout the service area.

Tickets can be purchased online here, until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

The draw will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 15.