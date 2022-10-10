City announces support for 2027 North American Indigenous Games

Photo: Castanet Staff

The City of Kamloops has announced half a million dollars of in-kind support of Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc hosting the 2027 North American Indigenous Games, should the bid be successful.

According to a release from the city, supports include facilities and staff time and a potential cash contribution should the bid be successful.

“Kamloops is proud to have world-class facilities that can support Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc in hosting this monumental event,” Sean Smith, the City’s Business Operations and Events Supervisor said.

“Our community has a proven track record of providing an exceptional athlete experience.”

The 2027 North American Indigenous Games is the largest multi-sport and cultural event hosted in Canada and the United States and specifically targets Indigenous populations.

The City said, historically, the North American Indigenous Games has brought together more than 5,000 athletes, coaches, and team staff from over 756 Indigenous Nations to celebrate, share, and reconnect through sport and culture.

Each North American Indigenous Games features eight days of competition in July in up to 16 sports. The sporting events may include 3D archery, athletics, badminton, baseball, basketball, beach volleyball, box lacrosse, canoe/kayak, golf, rifle shooting, soccer, softball, swimming, volleyball, and wrestling.

“The North American Indigenous Games represents the pinnacle of interprovincial/territorial sport and cultural celebration which embodies the cultural, spiritual, and traditional values of our people,” Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Kúkpi7 Rosanne Casimir said.

The North American Indigenous Games are held every four years and use a geographic rotation when choosing the next location. The 2020 North American Indigenous Games were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next Games will be held in Halifax, Nova Scotia, in 2023. The 2027 bid is for the western region, and the next opportunity for this region to host is in 2039.