Mounties probe North Kamloops shooting; no injuries reported

Police are investigating a shooting in North Kamloops — an incident investigators believe was targeted.

Mounties were called to the 200-block of Tranquille Road at about 8:45 p.m. on Thursday for a report of shots fired.

According to police, investigators quickly identified a suspect and a home in the area associated with the shooting. On Friday, Mounties seized a vehicle from another address as part of the investigation into the incident.

No injuries were reported.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, police believe the shooting was targeted toward a specific vehicle,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a press release.

“Evidence collection, including video canvassing, witness statements, vehicle seizure, and a search warrant execution, quickly followed the initial report and the investigation is progressing well.”

Anyone with information on this incident can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.