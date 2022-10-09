Province approves additional underground development at New Afton mine

Photo: New Gold

The provincial government has approved a significant underground development at the New Afton mine just west of Kamloops.

According to New Gold, which owns and operates the mine, Victoria has approved New Afton’s massive C-Zone expansion.

New Gold President and CEO Renaud Adams said the approval represents “a significant milestone” for the mine.

“The New Afton team continues to advance development of the C-Zone, with commencement of production expected in the second half of 2023,” he said in a news release.

“I would like to express my gratitude to our team, communities, partners and the ministry for their collaborative efforts to complete this permitting process.”

C-Zone describes a section of material located 1,100 metres beneath the Afton Pit.

New Afton is a copper and gold mine located near the junction of Highway 5 and Highway 1 west of the city. New Gold has said it hopes to keep the mine active until 2030.