Tobiano Golf announces acquisition of Domenic's Marine LTD

Photo: Tobiano Golf Tobiano Golf course and Bruker Marina

Tobiano Golf is once again expanding and will soon offer on-site boat sales and servicing at Bruker Marina.

The Tobiano golf resort announced this week it has acquired Domenic's Marine in Kamloops.

The new owner of Domenic's Marine, Tobiano owner Michael Ternier, said the company is excited to add the longtime Kamloops marine retailer to the Tobiano family.

"Connecting the marine sales and services available through Domenic's Marine with the existing marina amenities available at Bruker Marina and Beach Club continues to build on the overall attractiveness of Tobiano as a golf, recreation and community destination in which to play and live,” Ternier said in a statement.

According to the company, Domenic's Marine will continue to operate from 461 Dene Dr. in Kamloops, and soon it will offer integrated marine sales, service and on-site boat demos out of Bruker Marina at Tobiano.

Domenic's Marine manager Frank Lucia, son of the retailer's eponymous founder, said he is excited to expand the company's services in Tobiano.

"We have some great ideas to offer our existing clientele and to guests and residents at Tobiano,” Lucia said.

Tobiano Golf also announced it has appointed Owen Matheson as the new chief operating officer for Tobiano Golf's parent company, Vanguard Development Corp.