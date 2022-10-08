TRU international student was one of two men found dead near Golden last month

Photo: GoFundMe Gurwinder Singh

A Thompson Rivers University international student was one of two men found dead in a vehicle last month near Golden — an incident described by police as “suspicious.”

Gurwinder Singh, 25, was one of two people found dead in a vehicle near Golden on Sept. 11. The bodies were located in a car a short distance from the Bowles-Evans Forest Service Road east of Golden.

“As the nature of their deaths were believed to be suspicious, a team of investigators from BC RCMP major crime responded and took conduct of the investigation with support from the forensic identification section and Golden RCMP,” police said in a statement on Sept. 16.

Castanet asked Mounties for an update on Friday and received no response.

An online fundraiser set up by a friend identifies Singh as a TRU student from India, as do Singh's social media accounts. A university spokesperson did not respond to a request from Castanet to confirm his status as a student.

In addition to the police probe, the BC Coroners Service is also investigating the deaths.

“Investigators believe that the deaths of the two individuals is isolated in nature and that no risk to the public exists,” police said in the Sept. 16 news release.