Kamloops woman pitches dog poop invention on Dragons' Den

Photo: Nicole Duff Local inventor, Nicole Duff pitching on Dragons' Den

A Kamloops inventor and entrepreneur has entered the Dragons' Den.

Nicole Duff, the creator of SlyPod, formerly known as WalkStar, has pitched her product to the beasts on CBC’s Dragons’ Den.

“I’ve been a fan of Dragons’ Den for over a decade. I've been watching that show and just been sort of admiring these entrepreneurs that were brave enough to do this,” Duff told Castanet Kamloops.

“It was kind of a life goal for me to try that and see if I could do it. And so just getting on the show was so amazing, because I feel like it was almost like a bucket list item that I got to cross off regardless of the outcome.”

Duff pitched her dog poop caddy to the Dragons earlier this year in Toronto and is now waiting to see the impact for her business.

“I’ve had a lot of anxiety just because they have a lot of footage, they've got at least a half an hour's worth, that they cut down into seven minutes,” Duff explained.

“Because, I mean, there's a lot of all types of reactions and content that they could use too, it could look one way or the other, really. So I think that what I'm most nervous about, because I don't know what the final cut is gonna look like.”

Duff’s appearance on the show will air on Oct. 27. Until then, she isn’t allowed to talk about the outcome or how the investors reacted to her product.

The local entrepreneur said she doesn’t want to get her hopes up, but anticipates her cameo on the TV show will be good for business.

“So I want to think that I'm going to see a ton of orders. I mean, obviously, this is the best case scenario, but I also I'm super worried about getting my hopes up sometimes,” she said.

“I know we're going to see an increase in orders for sure. But it would be amazing if it was like, you know, an enormous amount — that would be really cool.”

She said when she was preparing for the show, she was just excited about the TV experience and being able to pitch to the Dragons.

“It means good things for my business, just getting on the show and being in front of potential customers is like this amazing exposure, for sure,” Duff told Castanet Kamloops.

Duff's episode will air at 8 p.m. on Oct. 27 on CBC.