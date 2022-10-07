Organizers say Ribfest will return after 2022 event brought in $128K

Photo: Castanet Staff Ribfest set to return in 2023

This year's Ribfest brought in more than $128,000, according to the Rotary Club of Kamloops.

The 10th annual Kamloops Daybreak Rotary Ribfest returned in August after a two-year COVID19 hiatus and, according to organizers, it was wildly successful.

"We are very proud to announce the event came back stronger than ever and made over $78,000 to go back into the local community,” Danica Wilkinson, chair of the festival said in a news release.

Wilkinson said Ribfest also received a $50,000 one-time B.C. Government grant, bringing the net profit up from $78,000 to more than $128,000.

In addition to the money raised by the event, the Rotary club said it estimates the event had a multimillion dollar impact on the local economy.

"The economic impact of the 2022 event is estimated to be over $3.0 million dollars thanks

to all the local vendors, suppliers and partners we use in the local economy,” Wilkinson said.

Bryce Herman said the community really needed the success of Ribfest this year.

“Organizations our Rotary club funds have been hit hard from inflation over the summer, and we are looking forward to rolling up our sleeves and supporting our community through grants and hands-on projects,” Herman said.

The club also announced Ribfest will be back next summer.

"Mark your calendars for Aug. 11, 12, 13, as we will be back to put on this community event for Kamloops and the surrounding communities,” Herman said.

According to the club, to date, Ribfest has raised more than $750,000 for local charities and organizations in the Kamloops community.

Applications for funding can be found on the Daybreak Rotary website.