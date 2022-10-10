Kamloops Fall Home Show returns to Sandman Centre after pandemic hiatus

Photo: BC HomeShows Ltd. The Kamloops Fall Home Show will return to Sandman Centre next weekend, running Oct. 15 and Oct. 16.

After a three-year pandemic hiatus, the Kamloops Fall Home Show will return to Sandman Centre next weekend.

The show will run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16.

“We have over 100 exhibitors at the show,” organizer Jim Rice told Castanet Kamloops, explaining booths will be set up by contractors, decorators, painters and designers, among others.

“We have a new feature in this year’s home show. It’s a creative trends artisan market — a pop-up market.”

Rice said that market will feature more than 45 artisan exhibitors.

“It’s really cool stuff,” he said. “Everything they do is all made by them, so it’s unique.”

This year’s event will be the 22nd Kamloops Fall Home Show, Rice said.

“The show has been a fixture of the community for the last 24 years,” he said, noting the two missed COVID-19 years throw the numbers off a bit.

“It’s nice to get out and see people again.”