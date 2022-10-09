Kamloops Art Party hosting LGBTQ2S+ painting event

Photo: Sydney Chisholm Kamloops Art Party hosting LGBTQ2S+ glassware painting event

Kamloops Art Party will be hosting a LGBTQ2S+ glassware painting event on Saturday.

Members of the LGBTQ2S+ community and allies are invited to take part in the art party, which will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Kamloops Art Party, 8-177 Tranquille Rd.

According to Kamloops Art Party, for the $45 admission price, attendees will receive two pieces of glassware. All supplies and instruction will be included in the event.

Members of the pride community can get half-price tickets with the promo code “FALL4PRIDE.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.