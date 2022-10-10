TRU student wins scholarship for freshwater conservation

Photo: TRU Yvonne Gregory

A student from Thompson Rivers University is among the five who received a scholarship this year from the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC.

According to TRU, as environmental priorities increase and demographic trends create more job openings, there is increasing demand for graduates from natural resource and aquaculture programs.

To help develop those skills, the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC awarded five scholarships of $1,500 to students in 2022.

Yvonne Gregory, a TRU student studying natural resource science, said she plans to work in a variety of natural resource related jobs throughout the province before embarking on the next step in her career path.

“I am excited to learn more about the natural world and how it operates. The information I have gained so far in my education has been both fascinating and practical. I’m looking forward to learning more in the coming years,” Gregory said in a statement.

“I have now spent two seasons as a Junior Fish Culture Technician at the Clearwater Trout Hatchery and I love it more and more as time goes on.”

Scholarship applications were received from throughout the province from students committed to the study of freshwater conservation.

Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC scholarships are available to students enrolled in fish culture or natural resource management programs within a recognized post-secondary education institution in British Columbia. Applicants must have completed at least their first year of post-secondary studies and plan to continue as a student, with the intent of establishing a career in BC. Students at all levels of post-secondary study were eligible.